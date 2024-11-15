Stuti first began her UPSC journey during her college years, never losing sight of her dream to serve as an IAS officer.

Today’s story is about IAS officer Stuti Charan, a determined individual who always aspired to work for the betterment of society. Stuti balanced a full-time job while preparing for the challenging UPSC Civil Services Examination, eventually achieving her goal of becoming an IAS officer in 2012 by securing the third rank.

Before her success in the civil services, Stuti worked as a probationary officer at UCO Bank. Her dedication to her dream never wavered; even while employed, she remained committed to her UPSC preparation. Stuti shared in an interview that she grew up envisioning herself as an IAS officer and was inspired by reading about successful candidates who came before her.

Stuti hails from Khari Kalla, a village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Her father, Ram Karan Bareth, serves as Deputy Director in the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation, and her mother, Suman, is a Hindi lecturer. Stuti also has a younger sister, Neeti, who works as a dentist.

Her education journey began at Vivekanand Kendra Vidyalaya in Bhilwara. She later graduated from Lachu Memorial College of Science and Technology and went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in Personal and Marketing Management from IIPM, New Delhi.

