The UPSC examination is renowned for being one of the most challenging exams in India, drawing countless aspirants each year. While many dream of becoming civil servants, only a select few achieve this goal. Some lose heart after repeated failures and abandon their preparation, but others persist through setbacks and emerge victorious. Today, we bring you the inspiring journey of Arpita Thubey, a woman who not only cracked the UPSC exam but did so twice, showcasing the power of resilience and hard work.

Arpita Thubey hails from Maharashtra and has always excelled academically. After completing her 12th grade, she pursued engineering at Sardar Patel College of Engineering. Determined to serve the nation, she began preparing for the UPSC examination. Her first attempt in 2019 ended in disappointment as she couldn't clear the prelims. However, she refused to give up and redoubled her efforts. In 2020, her perseverance bore fruit when she secured the 383rd rank, earning a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Although becoming an IPS officer was a significant achievement, Arpita aspired to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). She attempted the exam again in 2021 but fell short of her goal. Unfazed, she decided to take a break from her IPS duties and devoted herself entirely to preparation for one final attempt. In 2022, with renewed focus and determination, she took the UPSC exam for the fourth time, proving that persistence and hard work are the keys to success.

Arpita’s journey is a testament to the spirit of perseverance, inspiring countless aspirants to chase their dreams relentlessly.