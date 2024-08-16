Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam to became IAS at 22 with AIR 88, overcame a personal tragedy, is now posted in....

In the quiet town of Moga, Punjab, an inspiring story of resilience and determination unfolded. Ritika Jindal, then a teenager, faced an overwhelming personal crisis as she prepared for her future. The weight of her father's health issues, combined with the lack of medical facilities in her hometown, drove her to a resolve that would shape her destiny. The question of why such facilities were lacking in her area ignited her desire to become an IAS officer—a position she believed could bring about the change she longed to see.

Despite the setbacks, Ritika's journey began in earnest when she moved to Delhi for her undergraduate studies at Shri Ram College of Commerce. However, her aspirations faced a severe challenge when her father was diagnosed with mouth cancer. Balancing her UPSC preparations with caring for her father in Ludhiana, Ritika's resolve was tested like never before.

In 2018, Ritika faced her first major hurdle when she failed to secure a position in the UPSC merit list. Yet, this setback was not the end. Her father, even in his weakened state, encouraged her to persevere. Determined to turn her misfortune into motivation, Ritika regrouped and prepared for her second attempt.

Her perseverance paid off when she secured the 88th rank in the 2019 UPSC examination. This achievement was doubly sweet as her father had triumphed over cancer, bringing a sense of fulfilment and closure to their shared struggles. At just 22, Ritika Jindal not only achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer but also set a record for her age, marking her as a remarkable figure in Indian administrative history.

Ritika's academic brilliance was evident early on; she had topped the CBSE 12th examinations in North India with commerce and was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following her graduation with an impressive 95 percent.

Today, Ritika Jindal serves as the Resident Commissioner in Pangi, Himachal Pradesh. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of perseverance, inspiring many to overcome their challenges and pursue their dreams relentlessly.