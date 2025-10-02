Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind IFS officer, she is from..., name is...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded in mystery, has hidden caves, know story behind

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager, festival organiser slapped with murder charges

India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025

What is market value of Sam Altman's OpenAI? Chat GPT's parent company values more than Elon Musk's SpaceX, it is...

Yuzvendra Chahal returns to Northamptonshire in bigger role for 2026 campaign

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Saiyaara, OG, Coolie, War 2, Chhaava? Know here

'Even if you get out for 15 ducks': Abhishek Sharma recalls Suryakumar Yadav's promise as T20I skipper

Rahul Gandhi trains guns at BJP from Columbia: 'Wholesale attack on democracy'

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain calls out Pakistan's 'hypocrisy' on Human rights, says, 'worst country..., lecturing others...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded in mystery, has hidden caves, know story behind

No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager, festival organiser slapped with murder charges

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager, festival organiser face murder charge

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind IFS officer, she is from..., name is...

Life is not a bed of roses, they say. Yet, many people turn adversities into their strengths and keep moving towards their goals. Those are the people who set shining examples before the world. Today, we will reflect upon the journey of a woman who became the first 100% blind IFS officer.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind IFS officer, she is from..., name is...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind IFS officer, she is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Life is not a bed of roses, they say. Yet, many people turn adversities into their strengths and keep moving towards their goals. Those are the people who set shining examples before the world. Today, we will reflect upon the journey of Beno Zephine, who became the first 100 percent blind Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. 

Who is Beno Zephine?

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Beno Zephine's father serves as a railway employee, and her mother is a homemaker. Beno earned a Master's degree in English literature, an academic excellence that paved the way for her to reach greater heights. 

Beno had also worked as a probationary officer at the State Bank of India (SBI) while she was preparing for the civil services exams. Since her school days, she had made up her mind to prepare for the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE). For this, she kicked off her preparations by reading books written in Braille script. She learned and understood the subjects by listening to the topics on the internet.

All the hard work finally paid off as in 2014, Beno emerged successful in the UPSC exam on her second attempt, securing an all-India rank of 343. Her parents' unwavering support became decisive in her journey. 

A hope for many

Beno Zephine's achievement is a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream, despite physical challenges. She emerged as an inspiration for many people who are visually impaired. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s p
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, gives deadline to respond to Gaza peace plan: 'Going to be very...'
Donald Trump issues deadline to Hamas for response on Gaza plan
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of thos
RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman emerges as front-runner; it's not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani
RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman eme
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE