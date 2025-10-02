Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind IFS officer, she is from..., name is...

Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports
EDUCATION
Life is not a bed of roses, they say. Yet, many people turn adversities into their strengths and keep moving towards their goals. Those are the people who set shining examples before the world. Today, we will reflect upon the journey of Beno Zephine, who became the first 100 percent blind Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.
Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Beno Zephine's father serves as a railway employee, and her mother is a homemaker. Beno earned a Master's degree in English literature, an academic excellence that paved the way for her to reach greater heights.
Beno had also worked as a probationary officer at the State Bank of India (SBI) while she was preparing for the civil services exams. Since her school days, she had made up her mind to prepare for the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE). For this, she kicked off her preparations by reading books written in Braille script. She learned and understood the subjects by listening to the topics on the internet.
All the hard work finally paid off as in 2014, Beno emerged successful in the UPSC exam on her second attempt, securing an all-India rank of 343. Her parents' unwavering support became decisive in her journey.
Beno Zephine's achievement is a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream, despite physical challenges. She emerged as an inspiration for many people who are visually impaired.