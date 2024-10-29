Tamali’s journey began in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling. She then pursued a degree in Zoology from Calcutta University in Kolkata.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is widely recognized as one of India’s most challenging and competitive exams.

Tamali Saha, a 23-year-old from West Bengal, achieved an incredible milestone by passing the rigorous UPSC IFS exam on her first attempt. Her success has made her an inspiration nationwide, proving that with determination, a sound strategy, and hard work, any goal is within reach.

Tamali’s journey began in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling. She then pursued a degree in Zoology from Calcutta University in Kolkata.

Even during her college years, Tamali was unwavering in her goal to clear the UPSC exam. In 2020, her dedication paid off when she cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 94. This impressive achievement granted her the prestigious role of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, with her posting in her home state of West Bengal.