For many people, being an IAS officer and IPS officer is the dream which is the motivation to devote time and effort to prepare for and clear the extremely difficult UPSC exams. Among this year’s successful candidates is Saloni Verma, who was able to secure 70 rank in the All India Civil Services Examination.

A resident of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Saloni spent most of her growing years in Delhi. Later on, after finishing her graduation, she set her focus on the UPSC exam and became actively prepared for it. What is most surprising is that she did this without any professional coaching and managed to succeed on her second attempt. This is a strong indicator of her resolve and focus.

According to Saloni, the reasons as to why certain individuals get to succeed during the UPSC exam has nothing to do with attending a coaching institution. In fact it begins when the individual begins to know himself, understand what he works well with and how he learns. For more information, she suggests watching video interviews of previous winners and reading their blogs. Coaching is helpful to some people, but, according to her, success is more about self-study and hard work.

Saloni did not let defeat deter her. She first didn't clear the examination; however, she went to work on analyzing her syllabus, refining the materials for study, and chalking out a plan customized to her strengths. She credited all this to her hard work and maintaining a great mentality, even when she wasn't feeling so lucky in terms of road.

Saloni’s message to fellow aspirants is clear: success comes to those who persist. She encourages others to approach their preparation with a well-thought-out strategy, emphasizing the importance of daily effort, thorough revision, and regular answer-writing practice. Most importantly, she highlights the need for a positive attitude, which she believes is as crucial as any study material.