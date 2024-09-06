Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching at 22, got AIR 31, she is now posted as…

She belongs to Odisha and attended school in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Her father worked at Bhilai Steel Plant, while her mother was a teacher.

UPSC and IIT are very powerful combinations that guarantee staggering success in life. One inspiring person who boasts of this amazing combination and is a testament of success is IAS officer Simi Karan who cracked UPSC in the first attempt.

She then did graduation at IIT Bombay and studied electrical engineering. There she also taught children in slums during free time. Thereafter, Simi was inspired and driven by observing their living conditions and began wanting to be a part of civil services.

She prepared by observing top UPSC candidates' interviews. Simi then cracked UPSC in her first attempt with a rank of 31 in the UPSC in 2019 and became an IAS officer at 22.

While revealing her success mantra for cracking UPSC, Simi said. "I never focused on the hours of study but rather set short-term goals (daily, sometimes even hourly) to focus on completion... Hence, the schedule fluctuated accordingly but on average, I studied for 8-10 hours. I also want to highlight that I focused on the quality of studies."