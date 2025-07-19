Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, left IPS to become..., her AIR was...

Meet Garima Singh, who cracked UPSC examination not one time, but two times. She cleared UPSC in her first attempt, then later cleared again in 2016.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Garima Singh, who cracked UPSC examination not one time, but two times. She cleared UPSC in her first attempt, then later cleared again in 2016.

Meet Garima Singh

Garima Singh hails from a middle-class family. She is native of Kathauli village of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling from her hometown, and was among the toppers of the class. Garima later moved to Delhi for her graduation. She pursued BA (Hons) History and MA History from St. Stephen’s College of Delhi University. During her college years, Garima was once stopped by a police at a checkpost while she was returning from a mall. She was interrogated and was asked to pay a bribe of Rs100. Garima was stunned but refused to pay any bribe. police later contacted her family. this incient left a deep impact on her, she made the decision to become an 'honest' IPS officer one day, as society need committed officers.

Her UPSC Preparations

Garima Singh started preparing for UPSC examination. She opted for self study. In her first attempt in 2012, she cracked the UPSC examination and was selected as an IPS officer in Uttar Pradesh Cadre. She serves as a police officer for about three years. But she did not stop here, her father Omkar Singh, an engineer has always dreamt of seeing his daughter as an IAS officer. Garima again started her preparation for the UPSC exam. In 2016, she cleared UPSC again and secured an All India rank (AIR) of 55, and was given Jharkhand Cadre. Since joining the IAS, Garima Singh has served in multiple departments in Jharkhand for 7 year now. She has worked in the education sector, municipal administration, and has also held the post of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). She is currently appointed as District Commissioner ( DC) in the Latehar district of Jharkhand.