Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…

Hard work and unwavering grit can make you achieve impossible things at any age. This saying was reinforced by the story of IFS Tamali Saha from West Bengal.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…
Hard work and unwavering grit can make you achieve impossible things at any age. This saying was reinforced by the story of IFS Tamali Saha from West Bengal.

She cleared UPSC IFS exam on her first attempt. At just 23, she has become inspiration for many across the country.

Belonging to North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, she did her schooling there only. She then moved to Kolkata to do a degree in Zoology at Kolkata University.

During her graduation, she was fixated  towards UPSC exam preparations. In 2020, her hard work was fruitful as she cracked the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in her first attempt with an All India Rank of 94. This earned her a prestigious position as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and she was posted in her native state of West Bengal.

Tamali Saha's success inspires aspirants, apart from being a matter of pride for her family, friends, and community.

Her story is testament to the fact that one's age or circumstances do not define their career—rather, it is their accomplishments and attitude that can turn their goals into reality.

 
