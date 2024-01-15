Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR 3, her optional subject was...

IIT Hyderabad engineering graduate Uma Harathi passed the UPSC 2022 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 3

Civil service exams in India are like a nut to crack, but hard work always pays off, sooner or later. Each year, numerous aspirants appear for the UPSC exam, but sadly, few pass the exam with flying colours. However, as mentioned, if you are hardworking enough, then you will get what you deserve. Here is a similar story of Uma Harathi, who didn't lose hope and, after five attempts, she became an honourable IAS officer.

Though this journey for her was not an easy road, Uma failed her third attempt due to poor mains scores. Her fourth attempt was a turning point, as she realized Geography was not suitable for her and chose Anthropology. This failure allowed Uma to take introspection and better understand herself, leading to her successful completion of the exam.

IIT Hyderabad engineering graduate Uma Harathi hails from Telangana's Nalgonda district. She passed the 2022 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 3, demonstrating her strength even after five attempts at the difficult UPSC exam. In light of her difficult journey, Uma offers aspirants a wise maxim: "It's okay to fail. I failed numerous times. Just be proud of yourself."

Uma was encouraged to pursue civil services by her father, who is the Superintendent of Police of Narayanpet. Speaking of her father she said, "He kept telling me what a great platform it is - both as a career and a platform where I can do something meaningful."

Her family has a history in law enforcement. She recognizes the platform's importance as a career path and as a way to make a significant impact on society. Uma, who has a BTech in civil engineering, highlights the value of perseverance and taking lessons from failures on her difficult but worthwhile journey.

The 28-year-old thanked her friends and family for their support in an interview with NDTV. Uma highlighted how the process was transformative, saying, "This was my fifth attempt. This has been a long process and it was not easy. But it was a great journey. I learnt from my mistakes and discovered myself."

She advised the other aspirants, saying,"Own up the process, understand the exam. Own up the strategy, your failures, setbacks, and highs and lows. Just own up everything, and that way, even if you don't clear the exam, you'd be ready to face the world."