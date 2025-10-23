FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, now enjoys massive social media following, her name is...

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, now enjoys massive social media following, her name is...
Image source: priyanka_goell/Instagram
The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, with millions of young aspirants dreaming of clearing it every year, but only a few achieve success. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Priyanka Goel who did not give up on her goal untill she achieved it. IAS Priyanka failed 5 times in UPSC exam but she stayed focused towards her dream and cleared it in her 6th attemot. Let's know more about her UPSC journey.

Who is IAS Priyanka Goel?

IAS Priyanka Goel hails from Delhi. She pursued a B.Com degree from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University. Her ambition to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination began during her college years, leading her to commence her preparation immediately after graduation. She was determined to crack the exam and become an IAS officer.

IAS Priyanka Goel faced challenges while preparing for UPSC exam

Goel's path was fraught with challenges. She did not succeed in her first five attempts and often wrestled with self-doubt. She failed to pass the prelims in her initial attempt due to insufficient understanding of the syllabus. In her second attempt, she fell short of the cut-off by merely 0.7 marks. Her third attempt resulted in failure at the Mains exam, whereas she grappled with the CSAT in her fourth attempt. During her fifth attempt, a personal crisis arose when her mother's health deteriorated due to COVID, yet she could not clear the prelims.

Turning point in IAS Priyanka Goel's life

Despite these obstacles, Goel remained steadfast in her pursuit. She continued to work hard and eventually, her efforts paid off. She secured the 369th rank in the civil services examination on her sixth and final attempt, earning the title of IAS officer. Her marks underscore her commitment - she achieved 292 marks in her optional subject 'Public Administration,' one of the highest scores, and 193 marks in the interview. With an overall score of 965 marks, she attained an All India rank of 369.

IAS Priyanka Goel enjoys massive social media following 

She has over 223K followers on Instagram, where she shares insights into her preparation struggles, aspects of her personal and professional life, and motivational posts about the complexities of UPSC. Her popularity among young people continues to rise due to these posts.

Inspiring the youth

Goel's journey serves as a source of inspiration for millions of young individuals who find themselves discouraged by setbacks. She has also garnered considerable attention on social media, motivating the youth with her narrative.

