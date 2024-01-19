Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Priyanka’s 6-year-long UPSC journey exemplifies willpower, hard work, resilience, consistency, and determination to realise one's goals.

Sometimes it takes quite a long and arduous journey to achieve success. This requires immense persistence and patience, which finally feels worthwhile after reaching its destination. One such inspiring life story is of Ias Priyanka Goel who cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 in her 6th and final attempt.

Born and raised in Delhi, Priyanka went to Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University to pursue her graduation in B.Com. degree. Immediately after graduating, she began working towards realising her childhood dream of passing the UPSC and becoming an IAS officer.

In her initial attempt, Priyanka Goel lacked comprehensive knowledge of the basic concepts, failing to clear the prelims. Subsequently in her 2nd try also she failed by a mere 0.7 marks to qualify in the cut-off list. She couldn't crack even prelims 4 times.

However, due to her unflinching persistence, determination and hard work, she was finally able to crack the exam on her final and 6th attempt in UPSC2022 and realized her dream of becoming an IAS officer by clinching All India Rank (AIR) 369. She topped in her optional subject -public administration (292). Her final score was 965 marks including 193 marks in the interview.

She is quite active on social media and has garnered over 146K followers on Instagram.

Priyanka’s 6-year-long UPSC journey exemplifies willpower, hard work, resilience, consistency, and determination to realise one's goals. Even though she failed several times, she persisted and refused to lose.