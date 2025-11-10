Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Her father, Raghavendra Mishra, serves as a professor of Hindi in the Delhi Government, while her mother, Renu Mishra, is a homemaker. She completed her schooling and higher education in Delhi. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story is of IAS Saumya Mishra who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM.

Who is IAS Saumya Mishra?

Born in Unnao, Saumya Mishra pursued her schooling and higher education in Delhi. Her father, Raghavendra Mishra, serves as a professor of Hindi in the Delhi Government, while her mother, Renu Mishra, is a homemaker. The support from her parents has been a constant source of motivation throughout her academic and professional journey.

SDM Saumya Mishra’s Journey to the IAS

Saumya Mishra’s success story is notable not only because of her rank but also because she achieved it while posted as an SDM. Previously, she had distinguished herself in the PCS examination of 2021, where she finished in second place. Her current posting in Madihan provides her with hands‑on experience in district administration, and it was during her tenure that the UPSC result came, confirming her transition to the IAS. This was her fourth attempt at the UPSC, following three earlier unsuccessful tries, and she expressed her relief and happiness at finally succeeding.

Early attempts and learnings

Mishra’s first three attempts at the UPSC did not yield the desired outcome. In her second attempt she failed at the interview stage, and in the third attempt she did not clear the preliminary examination. Despite these setbacks, she persisted, using each experience as a learning opportunity. However, in her 4th attempt she ceacked the UPSC exam with All India Rank (AIR) 18.

Support from District Administration

During her preparation, Mishra received significant support from the district administration, particularly from District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan, who acted as a mentor and provided her with the necessary time to study while managing her official responsibilities. The DM’s encouragement played an important role in enabling Mishra to balance her duties as an SDM with her UPSC preparation.

Advice for future aspirants

During an interview, Saumya Mishra emphasised the importance of resilience in the face of failure. She advised aspirants not to succumb to disappointment after setbacks, urging them to analyze their mistakes, stay focused, and maintain a positive outlook. She highlighted that success may come after several attempts and that consistent effort, coupled with support from family and mentors, can lead to achievement.