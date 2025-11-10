FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates

Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH

Vivek Agnihotri discusses 'who is killing Bollywood', takes dig at 'paid PR, paparazzi, airport spotting, and...'

Bank Holiday from November 10-16: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

US Senate reaches deal to end government shutdown: Donald Trump says, 'We never agreed to give...'

Gold, silver prices today, November 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gwalior-Jaipur-Faridabad route gets new boost: THIS new bypass in Uttar Pradesh built with Rs 307 crore will cut short travel time between these cities, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana, Malti Chahar advises Amaal, Pranit to..

'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans

'People that are against...': Trump says at least USD 2000 dividend a person...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Her father, Raghavendra Mishra, serves as a professor of Hindi in the Delhi Government, while her mother, Renu Mishra, is a homemaker. She completed her schooling and higher education in Delhi. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 08:14 AM IST

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story is of IAS Saumya Mishra who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM.

Who is IAS Saumya Mishra?

Born in Unnao, Saumya Mishra pursued her schooling and higher education in Delhi. Her father, Raghavendra Mishra, serves as a professor of Hindi in the Delhi Government, while her mother, Renu Mishra, is a homemaker. The support from her parents has been a constant source of motivation throughout her academic and professional journey.

SDM Saumya Mishra’s Journey to the IAS

Saumya Mishra’s success story is notable not only because of her rank but also because she achieved it while posted as an SDM. Previously, she had distinguished herself in the PCS examination of 2021, where she finished in second place. Her current posting in Madihan provides her with hands‑on experience in district administration, and it was during her tenure that the UPSC result came, confirming her transition to the IAS. This was her fourth attempt at the UPSC, following three earlier unsuccessful tries, and she expressed her relief and happiness at finally succeeding.

Early attempts and learnings

Mishra’s first three attempts at the UPSC did not yield the desired outcome. In her second attempt she failed at the interview stage, and in the third attempt she did not clear the preliminary examination. Despite these setbacks, she persisted, using each experience as a learning opportunity. However, in her 4th attempt she ceacked the UPSC exam with All India Rank (AIR) 18.

Support from District Administration

During her preparation, Mishra received significant support from the district administration, particularly from District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan, who acted as a mentor and provided her with the necessary time to study while managing her official responsibilities. The DM’s encouragement played an important role in enabling Mishra to balance her duties as an SDM with her UPSC preparation.

Advice for future aspirants

During an interview, Saumya Mishra emphasised the importance of resilience in the face of failure. She advised aspirants not to succumb to disappointment after setbacks, urging them to analyze their mistakes, stay focused, and maintain a positive outlook. She highlighted that success may come after several attempts and that consistent effort, coupled with support from family and mentors, can lead to achievement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana, Malti Chahar advises Amaal, Pranit to..
'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans
'People that are against...': Trump says at least USD 2000 dividend a person...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became...
Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates
Delhi-NCR air pollution, Nov 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch..
Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH
Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE