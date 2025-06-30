She was a bright student from a young age and pursued her graduation from Shubhash Institute of Technology and MBA from Faculty of Management Studies.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, requiring rigorous preparation and dedication. Today, we are going to talk about a woman who defied her physical disability and achieved her childhood dreams. Meet Ira Singhal, the country's first female differently-abled IAS officer, whose story is an inspiration to many.

Who is IAS Ira Singhal?

Ira Singhal was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and later shifted to Delhi with her family. She was a bright student from a young age and pursued her graduation from Shubhash Institute of Technology and MBA from Faculty of Management Studies. Before joining the IAS, Ira worked at the Coca-Cola Company as a marketing intern. Also, she has worked as a Strategy Manager at Cadbury India. However, her passion for becoming a District Magistrate (DM) drove her to prepare for the UPSC exam. Ira's desire to become a DM was sparked when she was in third and fourth grade, listening to the DM's orders during curfews in Meerut.

Ira's journey of becoming an IAS officer

Ira's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not easy. She faced many challenges due to her physical disability. In her first attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam and got selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). However, despite her good rank, she was not allocated the service due to her disability. Ira had taken her UPSC exam in the year 2010, 2011 and 2013 and was given the posting of IRS in all three attempts. She was not allowed to join because of a 62% locomotor disability.

Ira fought a court case and eventually won, paving the way for her to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Beacme IAS officer in 4th attempt

In 2014, Ira finally clear the exam and become an IAS officer with All India Rank (AIR) 1. She was the first differently-abled woman to achieve this feat. Interestingly, she received the training notice for IRS just a day after her mains exam for the fourth attempt, but she continued to prepare and eventually cleared the exam to become an IAS officer

Where is IAS Ira Singhal currently posted?

According to reports, Ira Singhal is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Electoral Officer in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, she served as Special Secretary, Education, in the same state. Her appointment as OSD was part of a larger bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh, directed by the Election Commission of India