Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at the age 22, became IAS officer, secured AIR 51, she is...

Ananya Singh comes from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and is often described as 'Beauty with Brains.' Known for her intelligence, cheerful demeanor, and hard work since childhood, her family recalls her deep love for reading from an early age.

It's often said that where there's a will, there's a way. When you have the passion and determination to pursue a goal, success is inevitable. This is the story of IAS officer Ananya Singh, whose journey is nothing short of inspirational.

In this edition of success stories, we highlight Ananya Singh, who cleared the tough UPSC exam at the age of just 22, and on her very first attempt.

What makes Ananya’s achievement even more remarkable is that she didn’t rely on any coaching classes. Instead, she focused on regular self-study, which not only helped her crack the UPSC exam in her first attempt but also secure an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 51.

In interviews, Ananya shared that she placed her trust in self-study over coaching. After the preliminary exam, she consistently practiced writing every day, which played a key role in her success. Her journey now serves as a guiding light for many aspiring candidates.

Ananya also stresses the importance of a well-structured timetable. She believes that studying effectively for 7-8 hours each day is enough to ensure success. Ananya’s popularity extends beyond her academic achievements, with 46.6K Instagram followers appreciating her personal style and beauty.

Her photos reflect a stylish personal life, and today, this young woman from Uttar Pradesh is not only an inspiration to millions but also a well-known motivational speaker.

Ananya Singh’s story is a testament to the power of dedication, discipline, and hard work, offering hope and motivation to anyone striving to clear the UPSC and achieve their dreams.