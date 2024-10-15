Muskan was a diligent student from a young age, with the ambition of joining the civil services. She excelled academically, achieving 96% in her 12th grade.

There are individuals who manage to inspire others from a young age, driven by their relentless determination and perseverance. One such inspiring story is that of IFS officer Muskan Jindal, originally from Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Muskan was a diligent student from a young age, with the ambition of joining the civil services. She excelled academically, achieving 96% in her 12th grade.

Afterward, she pursued a B. Com (Hons) degree from SD College at Punjab University, Chandigarh. Following her graduation, she dedicated herself to UPSC preparation, studying for 7 to 8 hours each day.

Through sheer dedication and hard work, she passed the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 87 in 2019, and became an IFS officer at just 22 years old.

In an interview, Muskan shared, "I took online and offline guidance from some institutes but dwelt mainly on self-study. I had set weekly targets and consistently followed them in letter and spirit. I devoted about 7 to 8 hours to study every day." Offering advice to other aspirants, she added, "Remain focused and consistent in one’s preparation."

When asked about balancing phone usage and social media during her preparation, she remarked, “I kept the phone with me during my entire preparation.” She highlighted the need for self-discipline, noting that the phone should only be used when absolutely necessary.

Muskan also stressed the importance of consistency in preparing for the UPSC exam, stating, "You need to stay motivated every day so that you don’t feel like straying from your studies. Though it’s difficult, it’s something that must be done."