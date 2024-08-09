Twitter
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam after marriage, became IPS officer, now posted in this dangerous...

Tanu Shree got married in 2015 and managed her household responsibilities while achieving success.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Becoming an IAS officer is a cherished dream for many, but only a few achieve this prestigious milestone each year. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about IPS Tanu Shree who raised the bar for excellence. 

Tanu Shree appeared for the exams in 2016 and received the result in May 2017. Tanu Shree got into the IPS cadre, bringing immense joy to her family. She then went for training at the Police Academy in Hyderabad. 

Tanu Shree credits her success to her parents, Subodh Kumar and Neelam Prasad. After getting married in 2015, she kept up her good work managing the household and pursuing her dreams. Her father, who was a former DIG, inspired her.  

She started her education in the Motihari area of Bihar and proceeded to attend other institutions while following her father's postings. She graduated from Bokaro's DAV Public School in Class 12. She thereafter moved to Delhi to study for competitive exams like the UPSC and others by mixing intense self-study with tutoring. Manu Shree, her older sister and a CRPF commandant, was a major source of inspiration and support for her along her journey.

In conclusion, Tanu Shree's incredible journey from the CRPF to the Income Tax Department and ultimately to the highly sought-after role of an IPS officer is evidence of her commitment, perseverance, and her family's everlasting support. Her path is a remarkable story of success and tenacity that merits respect and appreciation.

According to Indian Masterminds, Tanu Shree is currently posted as SSP in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

