She began preparing for the UPSC exam at the age of 35, a time when most people think about settling down rather than starting something new.

UPSC is one of the toughest exams conducted in India, and it takes years of preparation, discipline, and emotional strength to succeed. Nisa Unnirajan from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has proved that determination can overcome even the most difficult challenges. At the age of 40, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her seventh attempt, securing an All India Rank of 1000.

Nisa is a mother of two daughters and works as an Assistant Audit Officer at the Principal Accountant General’s office. She also lives with a 40 percent hearing disability, which made her journey even more difficult. Despite her health condition, full-time job, and family responsibilities, she never gave up on her goal of joining the civil services.

She began preparing for the UPSC exam at the age of 35, a time when most people think about settling down rather than starting something new. With two children to take care of and a demanding job, she found it difficult to attend coaching classes or follow a strict study schedule. Instead, she turned to online resources and studied using YouTube videos and digital notes, making use of every free moment during her daily routine.

Her first six attempts were not successful, but she continued her efforts with the same passion and hope. In her seventh attempt, her hard work finally paid off, and she earned a spot on the final merit list. Her story has inspired thousands across the country, and even Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor congratulated her publicly, calling her achievement truly inspiring.

Nisa credits her success to the constant support of her husband, Arun, who is a software engineer, and her parents, who helped her manage both her children and work life during her preparat

Also read: Meet IFS Vikram Misri, 1989 batch officer, born in Srinagar, worked at multiple Indian embassies, studied in THIS college