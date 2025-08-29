Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'
EDUCATION
Cracking the UPPCS exam without coaching is no easy feat, much like the Civil Services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. However, today we're introducing you to Pratiksha Tripathi, a resident of a small village in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, who prepared for the exam while working and went on to make history by passing the PCS exam. Let's know more about her.
Pratiksha Tripathi, a resident of Duggana village in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, has made her family and community proud by securing the 20th rank in the UPPSC PCS 2022 examination. She has been selected as a Deputy Collector, also known as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), a prestigious position that requires dedication, hard work, and perseverance.
Pratiksha hails from a family of seven siblings, with five sisters and two brothers. Her father, a retired teacher, has been a significant influence in her life. Pratiksha's educational journey began at Shri Chandrabhal Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Duggana, where her father worked. She later pursued her high school education at Jugul Kishore Inter College, Laharpur, and intermediate education at Bal Nikunj Inter College, Lucknow. Pratiksha completed her graduation in BSc from Secret Hard Degree College, Sitapur, where she excelled and topped her class in 2016. Her outstanding performance earned her a gold medal from the then Governor, Ram Naik.
Her academic achievements did not go unnoticed. She was selected as a Range Forest Officer (RFO) in 2020, a testament to her hard work and dedication. Even while working as an RFO, Pratীক্ষa continued her preparation for the UPPSC PCS examination. Her determination and perseverance paid off when she secured the 20th rank in the UPPSC PCS 2022 examination, leading to her selection as an SDM.
What sets Pratiksha apart is her self-study approach. She did not opt for any coaching classes, relying instead on her own efforts and dedication. Her success is a testament to the fact that with hard work and determination, one can achieve their goals without external help.
Her family is overjoyed by her success. Her parents, teachers, and friends have all been a source of inspiration and support for her. She credits her success to their guidance and encouragement. As news of her selection as an SDM spread, Pratiksha's home has been flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishers.
Pratiksha's story is an inspiration to many. Her journey from a small village to becoming an SDM is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and perseverance. Her success will undoubtedly motivate many others to pursue their dreams and work towards achieving their goals