Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

Two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, several families trapped, rescue operation underway

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video

PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI, investments, what's on PM Modi's agenda for two-day visit?

Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'

Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place, this star player bags first spot with..., his name is...

PM Modi in Japan: Japanese community welcomes Indian Prime minister by reciting Gayatri Mantra, watch video

White House issues BIG statement on Russia's recent strike on Ukraine days after Trump-Putin meet, says, 'US President not happy, desires to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps with smile, defends her rage: 'Mere rang nikalte hai jab aap log...'

Viral video: After severe backlash, Jaya Bachchan takes U-turn, poses for paps

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IM

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Offi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...

Pratiksha hails from a family of seven siblings, with five sisters and two brothers. Her father, a retired teacher, has been a significant influence in her life. Read below to know how she cracked UPPCS exam without coaching.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cracking the UPPCS exam without coaching is no easy feat, much like the Civil Services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. However, today we're introducing you to Pratiksha Tripathi, a resident of a small village in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, who prepared for the exam while working and went on to make history by passing the PCS exam. Let's know more about her.

Who is SDM Pratiksha Tripathi?

Pratiksha Tripathi, a resident of Duggana village in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, has made her family and community proud by securing the 20th rank in the UPPSC PCS 2022 examination. She has been selected as a Deputy Collector, also known as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), a prestigious position that requires dedication, hard work, and perseverance.

Pratiksha Tripathi's early Life and Education

Pratiksha hails from a family of seven siblings, with five sisters and two brothers. Her father, a retired teacher, has been a significant influence in her life. Pratiksha's educational journey began at Shri Chandrabhal Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Duggana, where her father worked. She later pursued her high school education at Jugul Kishore Inter College, Laharpur, and intermediate education at Bal Nikunj Inter College, Lucknow. Pratiksha completed her graduation in BSc from Secret Hard Degree College, Sitapur, where she excelled and topped her class in 2016. Her outstanding performance earned her a gold medal from the then Governor, Ram Naik.

Pratiksha Tripathi academic achievements and professional journey

Her academic achievements did not go unnoticed. She was selected as a Range Forest Officer (RFO) in 2020, a testament to her hard work and dedication. Even while working as an RFO, Pratীক্ষa continued her preparation for the UPPSC PCS examination. Her determination and perseverance paid off when she secured the 20th rank in the UPPSC PCS 2022 examination, leading to her selection as an SDM.

How Pratiksha Tripathi's prepared for UPPSC PCS exam?

What sets Pratiksha apart is her self-study approach. She did not opt for any coaching classes, relying instead on her own efforts and dedication. Her success is a testament to the fact that with hard work and determination, one can achieve their goals without external help.

Family's pride and joy

Her family is overjoyed by her success. Her parents, teachers, and friends have all been a source of inspiration and support for her. She credits her success to their guidance and encouragement. As news of her selection as an SDM spread, Pratiksha's home has been flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishers.

A role model for many

Pratiksha's story is an inspiration to many. Her journey from a small village to becoming an SDM is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and perseverance. Her success will undoubtedly motivate many others to pursue their dreams and work towards achieving their goals

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai G
Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'
'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi...': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES BB 19 contestant
Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media 'jab tak hum mooh na khole...'
Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media
Caught on CCTV: Speeding car overtakes bus, loses control, struck autorickshaw in horrific accident, watch
Caught on CCTV: Speeding car overtakes bus, loses control, struck autorickshaw..
US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals, electronics spared due to...
US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE