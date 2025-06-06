Pavit's parents are both doctors. Father, Dr. Bhavneet Singh Bhalla, is a surgeon at Indus Hospital in Mohali, while her mother, Dr. Brahmjyot Kaur, works as a pathologist at Healing Hospital in Sector 34. Pavit was inspired by her mother and wanted to be like her.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. In this article, we will talk about the journey of Pavit Singh, who has exemplified this by scoring an impressive 710 out of 720 marks in the NEET UG exam 2021, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 23.

Pavit hails from Sector 35, Chandigarh. She completed her education at Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22. She kept her preparation calm and balanced because she comes from a family of doctors. Pavit remained focused on her practice exams despite occasionally enjoying TV episodes, internet series, and outings. Throughout her journey, she received steadfast support from her grandparents.

Pavit's parents are both doctors. Father, Dr. Bhavneet Singh Bhalla, is a surgeon at Indus Hospital in Mohali, while her mother, Dr. Brahmjyot Kaur, works as a pathologist at Healing Hospital in Sector 34. Pavit was inspired by her mother and wanted to be like her. She believes that self-confidence is the key to success. “Keep reminding yourself that you are capable, and you can do it,” she says.

Pavit used to watch videos to prepare for the exam. She thinks that dedication and hard work are necessary for successful online learning. Despite the distractions, she remained motivated by focusing on her goals. Her schedule was noncommittal, and she often spent hours watching television to relax. Effective time management ensured that Pavit's leisure activities did not interfere with her academic commitments.

Pavit began preparing for the NEET in class 11th and passed the exam on her first attempt. She is now pursuing her MBBS at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. She is in her last year of MBBS, according to media reports, and is steadily moving closer to her dream career.

Pavit Singh’s story demonstrates how self-assurance, commitment, and a well-rounded lifestyle may result in outstanding accomplishments.