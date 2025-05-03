Inspiring tales of talented and passionate individuals often fascinate us and the recent success story of a young girl, who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 586 in UPSC Civil Service Exam, is one that stands out.

Inspiring tales of talented and passionate individuals often fascinate us and the recent success story of Kavita Kiran, who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 586 in UPSC Civil Service Exam, is one that stands out.

As the results were declared, Kavita’s family members were taken aback to learn that their daughter cracked one of the most challenging exams in the country. The reason? Well, they were completely unaware of the fact that she had appeared for the UPSC test. Let’s discover her journey further.

Who is Kavita Kiran?

Kavita Kiran is a native of Mau, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Surendra Nath Singh, is a practising lawyer and a former minister of the District Bar Association in Mau. She pursued her early education at Fatima School in Mau. Later, she went on to attend DPS Vasant Kunj in Delhi for her intermediate studies.

After this, she enrolled in Miranda House, Delhi University - one of the most renowned institutes in the country. Kavita went on to pursue postgraduate studies at the Delhi School of Economics. Furthering her education, she joined Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai.

Kavita also cracked the JRF and NET exams and started research at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). In 2022, she first appeared for the UPSC exam. However, it was an unsuccessful attempt. Later in 2024, Kavita cleared the exam with flying colours, clinching an AIR 586.