For those aspiring to conquer the formidable JEE Advanced and UPSC CSE exams, Anushri Sachan's story serves as a wellspring of inspiration. Facing the demanding nature of these exams, Anushree's journey showcases the power of perseverance and dedication. She secured success in JEE Advanced before achieving a remarkable feat in the UPSC CSE.

Who is Anushree Sachan?

Anushri Sachan (26), cracked the examination with AIR 220 in her fourth attempt. A chemistry graduate from IIT-Bombay, she did her schooling till class 10 at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, and completed class 12 from Jay Public School, Kota.

Anushree's family background

Anushri's path was significantly aided by the strong backing she received at home. Her family provided her with a nurturing environment that fostered her academic pursuits. Her father, employed as a divisional engineer at BSNL, and her mother, a homemaker, offered her unwavering support. Anushree's family also includes a younger brother, who is currently enrolled in a B.Tech program at IIT Guwahati.

Changed city to preapre for JEE

Hailing from Lucknow, Anushree began her early education there. Recognising the need for focused preparation, she moved to Kota to prepare for the JEE exam. The city's academic atmosphere greatly influenced her. Initially, she stayed in a hostel, but her family soon joined her in Kota, with her brother and mother first relocating, followed by her father.

Found success after failing four times

Anushri's academic achievements include clearing JEE Advanced in 2017, followed by a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Chemistry. After four attempts, Sachan achieved success in the UPSC CSE 2024. She faced setbacks, failing to clear the prelims in 2021 and 2023, yet she persevered. In 2022, she secured the 633rd rank in the UPSC exam. However, driven by ambition, she aimed higher, and with the continued support of her family, she improved her rank to 220th in the 2024 exam.

Left high-paying job for UPSC

Anushri Sachan received a research offer from the Technical University of Munich, Germany, after completing her studies at IIT, though she couldn't pursue it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also received a job offer from a bank post-IIT, but she chose not to accept it, as her ambition lay in the civil services.

How did she prepare for UPSC exam?

After two unsuccessful attempts, Anushri dedicated herself to practicing previous exam questions extensively. She also focused on answer writing and participated in test series. In an interview, she emphasized the significant role of practice in her improved rank, highlighting discipline as the most critical factor in civil service exam preparation. She stressed the importance of consistent study, even on days when motivation waned, maintaining a daily study schedule of 10 hours.

What kept Anushri focused?

Duning an interview, Anushri shared what kept her fouced, she said, "Playing badminton helped me release stress and stay focused. My success is built on three values: discipline, patience, and consistency."