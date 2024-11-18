From a young age, Rishita's family nurtured her dreams, providing a supportive environment for her academic growth.

We all envision a dream career, but life's reality often leads us down unexpected paths. While some are overwhelmed by challenges, others embrace them and find a new, fulfilling destination. Such is the story of Rishita Gupta, who aspired to become a doctor but instead achieved success as an IAS officer. Here's her inspiring journey.

From a young age, Rishita's family nurtured her dreams, providing a supportive environment for her academic growth. Excelling as a student, she completed her high school in the science stream, determined to pursue a career in medicine.

However, her plans took a drastic turn during her Class 12 board exams when tragedy struck—her father passed away due to illness. The loss deeply affected Rishita, impacting her academic performance and dashing her hopes of securing admission to medical school.

Despite this setback, Rishita refused to let adversity define her. Instead, she chose to pursue a bachelor's degree in English Literature. By 2015, she set her sights on a new goal: becoming a civil servant. Determined to crack the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination, Rishita dedicated herself to rigorous preparation.

Her hard work paid off spectacularly. In 2018, Rishita cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 18. This remarkable achievement was the result of meticulous planning, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in her capabilities.

Rishita’s preparation strategy included a disciplined study schedule, drawing on a variety of resources such as NCERT books, coaching materials, online content, and mock tests. She emphasized consistent revision, often carrying concise study materials for quick reference.

She advises UPSC aspirants to focus solely on their preparation instead of worrying about results. Staying informed through newspapers and monthly magazines, she says, is crucial for tackling current affairs.

For her optional subject, Rishita chose Public Administration, scoring 879 marks in the written exam and an additional 180 marks in the interview. Her journey exemplifies how resilience and determination can transform challenges into stepping stones toward success.