Meet woman who cleared UPSC in first attempt without coaching at age of 22, got AIR 87, but didn’t become IAS due to…

Some people become an inspiration at a very young age owing to their unflinching determination and persistence. One such motivational success story of IAS Muskan Jindal who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Since childhood, Muskan was a bright student who dreamt of joining the civil services. She was a topper in school and college. She got 96% in her 12th grade.

Thereafter, she pursued B. Com (Hons) at SD College, Punjab University in Chandigarh. Later, she started her UPSC preparation with self-study for 7 to 8 hours daily.

With her unwavering hard work, she cleared the UPSC exam in the first attempt with All India Rank 87 in 2019 and became an IFS officer at age of 22.

During an interview, she asserted, "I took online and offline guidance from some institutes but dwelt mainly on self-study. I had set weekly targets and consistently followed them in letter and spirit. I devoted about 7 to 8 hours to study every day." While advising other aspirants, she added, "Remain focused and consistent in one’s preparation."

Talking about using the phone and social media during preparation, she said, “I kept the phone with me during my entire preparation.” One must have self-control to not touch the phone unless it is vital, she added.

She further emphasised on the importance of consistency to prepare for the UPSC exam. You need to be motivated every day so that you never feel like going away from your studies. Though it is difficult, it has to be done anyway, she said.



