In India, thousands of individuals aspire to enter the civil services. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, which allows candidates to pursue their dream of becoming an IPS officer, is regarded as one of the most challenging exams in the country. Each year, a large number of students take the exam, but due to the intense competition, only a few hundred succeed in passing and achieving their goal of becoming civil servants. One such inspiring story is of IPS Aashna Chaudhary.

Aashna hails from Pilkhua, a town in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor at a government university, and her mother, Indu Singh, is a homemaker.

She attended several schools across India, including St. Xavier’s School in Pilkhua, St. Mary’s School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad. Aashna excelled in her studies, achieving 96.5 percent in her 12th grade.

She then earned her undergraduate degree in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women at Delhi University. Subsequently, she completed her master's in International Relations at South Asian University. During her master's program, she also worked with an NGO that supports underprivileged children.

After completing her graduation in 2019, she started preparing for the UPSC exam, encouraged by her family members who suggested she pursue it. She made her first attempt in 2020 following a year of preparation. However, she did not succeed, and in 2022, she faced the same outcome.

Undeterred, she showed her determination in her third attempt in 2022. Ultimately, she passed the exam without any coaching, achieving an All India Rank of 116 and scoring 992 out of 2025 marks. She then successfully obtained her top choice of service—the Indian Police Service (IPS).

In addition to her academic pursuits, she is active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she has over 278,000 followers.

