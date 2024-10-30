Finally, in her sixth and final attempt, Ruhani’s perseverance bore fruit. Not only did she secure an impressive rank, but her top-five position ensured her selection as an IAS officer.

Ruhani, a 28-year-old from Gurgaon, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing fifth place in the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE). This success marks a pivotal step in her journey to fulfilling her dream of joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Already serving as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ruhani remained steadfast in her ambition to become an IAS officer. She dedicated herself to this goal, overcoming numerous challenges and setbacks along the way, including narrowly missing the mark in previous attempts.

Finally, in her sixth and final attempt, Ruhani’s perseverance bore fruit. Not only did she secure an impressive rank, but her top-five position ensured her selection as an IAS officer.

Her academic journey reflects her commitment to excellence. After attending a private school in Gurgaon, Ruhani graduated from Delhi University’s prestigious St. Stephen’s College with a degree in economics. Before attempting the UPSC exam, she had already passed the Indian Economic Service Exam and served as an Assistant Director at NITI Aayog.

Despite initial setbacks in her UPSC attempts, Ruhani’s determination never faltered, even while undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad. Her dedication ultimately led her to her goal in her sixth attempt, illustrating her resilience and dedication to her dreams.

Ruhani’s story is an inspiring testament to the power of persistence and the fulfillment that comes from pursuing one’s aspirations, regardless of the challenges faced.