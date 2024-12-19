Meet woman who cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt while working at RBI, without coaching, and balancing her studies with a job.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the toughest achievements, but a few exceptional individuals manage to succeed in their very first attempt. One such individual is Srishti Dabas, who made headlines by securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 6 in the 2023 UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination. With a total of 1048 marks, Srishti earned 862 marks in the written exam and 186 marks in the personality test.

What makes Srishti’s success even more remarkable is that she achieved this feat without any coaching, which is quite rare in the competitive world of UPSC aspirants. While preparing for the exam, she was also working a full-time job as a Grade II HR employee at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai. Srishti worked during the day and used her nights to study for the UPSC exam. In addition to her job at RBI, she had earlier worked at the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Balancing a demanding job with UPSC preparation is no easy task, but Srishti managed to do it by making the most of her time. She utilized the library at RBI and studied during her lunch breaks, ensuring that her focus remained on her goal of becoming an IAS officer. She has often shared in interviews that the journey was challenging, but her dedication and disciplined routine helped her stay on track.

In her advice to future aspirants, Srishti emphasized the importance of diversifying study materials. She recommended consulting a variety of books and regularly reading four newspapers in the months leading up to the UPSC interview to stay updated on current affairs.

In addition to her academic achievements, Srishti is also an accomplished Kathak dancer, known for her graceful performances. Her social media presence reflects her simple and elegant personality, often earning her praise for her beauty and brains. Srishti Dabas stands as a perfect example of hard work, dedication, and success, inspiring many aspirants aiming to join the prestigious Indian Civil Services.