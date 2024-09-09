Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in 1st attempt at 21, got AIR 13 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, this actress was first choice for Street Dancer 3D; she quit film because of Salman Khan's....

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

Raj Arjun on how his villainous role in Yudhra is different from other Bollywood antagonists: 'I feel...' | Exclusive

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

'Laxmi aayi hai': Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

10 must-watch Tamil romantic dramas

10 must-watch Tamil romantic dramas

Overseas cricketers who have played Duleep Trophy

Overseas cricketers who have played Duleep Trophy

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in 1st attempt at 21, got AIR 13 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

After graduating from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 2021 with BA Honors (Economics), she started her UPSC preparations.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in 1st attempt at 21, got AIR 13 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Some people become successful and accomplished at a very young age due to their unflinching determination, dedication and willpower. One such inspiring success story is of IFS Vidushi Singh who cracked UPSC on her first attempt at the age of 21. 

Born and raised in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Vidushi’s familial lineage is rooted in Ayodhya. After graduating from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 2021 with BA Honors (Economics), she started her UPSC preparations. She did not take any coaching instead did self-study while studying in college.

During her graduation, she gained the foundation by reading NCERTs and other basic books. She then cleared UPSC in her first attempt with AIR 13 at the age of just 21. She took economics as an optional subject.

However, she selected IFS instead of IAS, despite having a top rank. She asserted in an interview that it was her grandparents’ dream to become a government officer in the Indian Foreign Service. 

While talking about her success mantra, she stated that to achieve success in the UPSC exam, she had given many test series and mock tests. Self-study is the crucial key and she did not take any external assistance from coaching classes.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS lost Rs 94961 crore in 5 days due to...

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

Skoda-Auto Volkswagen India to invest Rs 15000 crore to set up EV plant in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement