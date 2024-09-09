Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in 1st attempt at 21, got AIR 13 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

After graduating from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 2021 with BA Honors (Economics), she started her UPSC preparations.

Some people become successful and accomplished at a very young age due to their unflinching determination, dedication and willpower. One such inspiring success story is of IFS Vidushi Singh who cracked UPSC on her first attempt at the age of 21.

Born and raised in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Vidushi’s familial lineage is rooted in Ayodhya. After graduating from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 2021 with BA Honors (Economics), she started her UPSC preparations. She did not take any coaching instead did self-study while studying in college.

During her graduation, she gained the foundation by reading NCERTs and other basic books. She then cleared UPSC in her first attempt with AIR 13 at the age of just 21. She took economics as an optional subject.

However, she selected IFS instead of IAS, despite having a top rank. She asserted in an interview that it was her grandparents’ dream to become a government officer in the Indian Foreign Service.

While talking about her success mantra, she stated that to achieve success in the UPSC exam, she had given many test series and mock tests. Self-study is the crucial key and she did not take any external assistance from coaching classes.