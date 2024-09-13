Education

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...

In 2020, her persistence paid off when she successfully passed the UPSC IFS exam on her first try, securing an All India Rank of 94.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is known for being one of the toughest and most competitive exams in India. Tamali Saha from West Bengal achieved an incredible milestone by clearing the UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam on her first attempt. At just 23 years old, she has become a source of inspiration for many, proving that with dedication, a solid strategy, and hard work, any goal is within reach. Tamali's journey began in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling before pursuing a degree in Zoology from Calcutta University in Kolkata. Throughout her college years, she remained focused on her goal of clearing the UPSC exam. In 2020, her persistence paid off when she successfully passed the UPSC IFS exam on her first try, securing an All India Rank of 94. This achievement led to her becoming an IFS officer, with her posting in her home state of West Bengal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.