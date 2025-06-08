An academic achiever from the beginning, Srishti Gupta did her schooling from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, where she was awarded a gold medal in 2011.

IPS officer Srishti Gupta, currently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Panchkula, Haryana, recently drew public attention following her successful investigation on a fake website operating under the name of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Under her supervision, six individuals were arrested, and the fraudulent website was shut down. This news came to light when she addressed the media in a press conference, prompting praises and appreciation.

Who is IPS officer Srishti Gupta?

An academic achiever from the beginning, Srishti Gupta did her schooling from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, where she was awarded a gold medal in 2011. After completing her secondary education, she cleared the JEE examination in 2012 and enrolled at Delhi College of Engineering (now DTU), where she pursued a B.Tech in Civil Engineering, securing distinction in all semesters.

She was also awarded the OP Jindal Engineering and Management Scholarship (OPJEMS) in 2012 for her constant academic excellence.

After completing her graduation, she gained corporate experience as an intern at a company in Noida and later worked as a Project Manager at Sima Labs in Delhi for seven months.

Speaking about her civil services journey, she once revealed in an interview that it took her five years to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination, and despite all the challenges, she secured an All India Rank of 171 in the 2020 UPSC CSE and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Following her IPS training, she was posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Yamunanagar, Haryana. She is currently serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Panchkula. She is known for her firm approach at work. She has taken stronger initiatives for women's safety and has intensified action against the growing drug activities in the region.

Also read: Meet man, who is studied in IIT Bombay, left Rs 1 crore job, prepared for UPSC exam, later cleared in 1st attempt with AIR...