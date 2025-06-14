Shimla’s Damini Singh Barar secures All India Rank 1 in PhD Psychology entrance, earning admission to IIT Delhi through self-study without coaching.

In a moment of pride for Shimla, Damini Singh Barar from Sanjauli has achieved a rare academic feat by topping India’s most competitive PhD entrance exams in Psychology. She has now secured a seat at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to pursue her doctoral studies, becoming a shining example of determination, talent, and self-belief.

What makes Damini’s journey even more remarkable is that she prepared for all these high-level entrance exams entirely on her own, without any coaching or tuition classes. Hailing from a modest background, Damini managed to secure All India Rank 1 in the PhD entrance conducted by IIT Kanpur, where she was also the only candidate selected in her subject from across the country. She was also the top-ranked candidate at IIT Delhi, where she has chosen to begin her PhD journey.

But her list of accomplishments doesn’t stop there. Damini successfully cleared the written exam for NIMHANS, Bengaluru — India’s premier institution for mental health and neuroscience — and was shortlisted for the interview stage. She also passed the UGC-NET exam in December 2024, that too in her first attempt, again through self-study.

Damini completed her schooling at Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Shimla, before heading to Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Delhi University, for her undergraduate degree in English Honours. She later pursued her Master’s in Applied Psychology from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, one of the country’s leading institutions.

Despite her education in prestigious institutions, Damini’s academic foundation and disciplined mindset were shaped in Shimla, where she studied and grew up. Her journey is a reflection of what focused effort, self-discipline, and strong family support can achieve. She is the daughter of Rajneesh Barar, a Sanitation Inspector with the Shimla Municipal Corporation, and Meera Barar, both of whom have supported her aspirations wholeheartedly.

Damini’s story has inspired not just her hometown but also young students across India, showing that excellence is possible — even without costly coaching centres or big-city privilege. With her achievement, she has not only made her family proud but also brought national recognition to the quiet hill city of Shimla.