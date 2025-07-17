Meet woman who chose IFS over IAS even after securing AIR 13 in UPSC exam, she is from...

Despite securing an impressive AIR 13 in the UPSC exam at just 21, Jodhpur's Vidushi chose the Indian Foreign Service over IAS, fulfilling her grandparents' dream through self-study.

When we hear the word "UPSC", most people instantly think of IAS or IPS officers. And rightly so, candidates who get top ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Exam usually choose the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Indian Police Service (IPS). But Vidushi, a young woman from Jodhpur, chose a different path even after securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 13. Instead of becoming an IAS officer, she decided to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Her unique choice and inspiring journey are now motivating many young aspirants across India.

Studied at Shri Ram College, Delhi

Originally from Ayodhya, Vidushi was brought up in Jodhpur. She completed her graduation in Economics (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University in 2021. It was during her college years that she started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Unlike many candidates, Vidushi did not join any coaching centre. Instead, she trusted her own abilities and chose self-study as her preparation method.

Cleared UPSC at the Age of 21

While still in college, Vidushi began her preparation by reading NCERT books and other important UPSC study materials. She managed her time well between college and studies. Her dedication paid off when she cleared the UPSC exam in her very first attempt, at the age of just 21. She chose Economics as her optional subject.

Ranked 13th in India but Chose IFS

Even after securing the 13th rank in one of the toughest exams in the country, Vidushi chose not to become an IAS officer. Instead, she opted for the Indian Foreign Service. According to reports, this decision was influenced by her grandparents’ dream to see her as an IFS officer representing India on international platforms.

Success Through Self-Study

Vidushi relied heavily on self-study and made use of various mock tests and test series to prepare for the exam. She believes that consistent practice and proper revision played a major role in her success. Her story shows that even without expensive coaching, one can crack UPSC with dedication, discipline, and the right strategy.

Today, Vidushi’s journey stands as an inspiration for thousands of students who want to prepare on their own and still dream big. Her decision to follow her passion, rather than choosing the usual path, is what makes her story even more remarkable.