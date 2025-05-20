Among the brilliant minds and courageous hearts who have excelled not one but in two exams is UPSC topper Harshita Goyal who stunned everyone with securing AIR 2 in the UPSC CSE 2024 exam. She had earlier passed her Chartered Accountancy.

UPSC success story: The UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in India, with lakhs of candidates taking them every year. Passing UPSC is a big achievement, and some individuals show exceptional determination by not only performing well on exams but clearing them after struggling hard. The UPSC every year recruits officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) through three phases of the civil services test: preliminary, main, and interview. Among the brilliant minds and courageous hearts who have excelled not one but in two exams is UPSC topper Harshita Goyal who stunned everyone with securing AIR 2 in the UPSC CSE 2024 exam.

Among lakhs who gave exam, Harshita stood out with the second position in the entire country. This is not only impressive but inspirational as well. Harshita Goyal scored All India Rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. She had earlier passed her Chartered Accountancy (CA).

Union Public Service Commission had announced the result of one of the toughest exams in India, the UPSC CSE. Among lakhs of aspirants who take the exams with hopes to gain a seat in some of the most coveted jobs in the country, less than 1% are able to make it to the other side. UPSC released the list of 1009 candidates from all over the country among whom Harshita topped. Her optional subject was Political Science and International Relations.

Harshita was born in Haryana and lives in Gujarat’s Vadodara. She passed the exam at the age of 25. She has completed Bachelor’s in Commerce from MS University of Baroda. She cleared the CA exam in 2021 and in her early professional years was a Chartered Accountant. She cleared UPSC CSE in her third attempt. In her interview to ANI, Goyal said, “The key to cracking UPSC is consistency.” The motivation behind her opting for UPSC despite being a successful CA for which lakhs of students try every year was bring meaningful change to society with a focus on improving lives of women.