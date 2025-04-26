Srishti Suresh Kulaye from Mankhurd, Mumbai, secured the 831st rank in UPSC 2024, achieving this feat through self-study without coaching.

In the recently declared UPSC 2024 results, students from across India have shown exceptional performances, with several from Maharashtra making their mark. Among the standout achievers is Archit Dongre from Pune, who secured third place in the country. Other notable achievers from Maharashtra include Tejaswi Deshpande from Thane, who secured the 99th rank, and Ankita Patil, who bagged the 303rd rank. Additionally, Srishti Suresh Kulaye, a young woman from Mankhurd, Mumbai, has earned recognition for securing the 831st rank in the country.

What makes Srishti's achievement even more remarkable is that she accomplished this without attending any coaching classes. She relied solely on self-study, spending long hours in the library. On an average day, she would study for 12 to 14 hours, focusing intensely on her preparations. This was her second attempt at the UPSC examination, and she had previously scored 92% in her class 10 exams. Srishti is an Arts graduate from Ramnarayan Ruia College in Mumbai, and her story has become an inspiration for many.

Srishti comes from a humble background. Her father works in a printing press, and her mother is a housewife. Despite the challenges of growing up in Shivshakti Chawl in Mankhurd, she found peace and focus in M. Pawar Library, which played a key role in her success. Her parents, though not highly educated, have always supported her dreams. The pride and joy on their faces were evident when they heard the news of her success, bringing tears to their eyes.

Srishti’s determination and hard work, achieved without coaching, have made her a role model for many students who might not have the resources for expensive tutoring. Now, at the age of 25, Srishti is eager to contribute to society, particularly to the slum areas where she grew up. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, and the support of a loving family, and it serves as a beacon of hope for others aspiring to succeed in the UPSC exams.