Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Manisha Dharve, a 23-year-old from Bondarnya village in Khargone's Jhirniya block, cleared the UPSC 2023 exam on her fourth attempt, securing a rank of 257. Despite facing several challenges along the way, Manisha remained determined and worked tirelessly, and today she proudly holds the title of IAS officer. Her educational journey began at the village's Anganwadi.

Her father, engineer Gangaram Dharve, chose to stay in the village to educate local children instead of working in a big city. Together with his wife, Jamna Dharve, a government school teacher, they ensured that Manisha received a quality education. A bright student from the start, Manisha completed her schooling up to the eighth grade in a government school and finished her tenth and twelfth grades in Khargone schools. Though she had always aspired to become an officer, she opted to study science and mathematics in high school.

Manisha scored 75% in her tenth-grade exams and 78% in her twelfth. She later pursued a B.Sc. in computer science from Holkar College in Indore. After graduation, she sought her parents' permission to move to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. Initially hesitant, her family eventually supported her decision.

Despite her hard work, Manisha's first attempt at the UPSC didn't succeed, leading her to return to her village. Undeterred by criticism, she continued her efforts. In 2023, after three unsuccessful attempts, her persistence paid off, and she finally passed the UPSC exam.