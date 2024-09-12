Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Eastman Strengthens Leadership team, Charts Course for a New Future

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

Virat Kohli close to becoming 1st player in 147 years of cricket history to achieve this feat

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Eastman Strengthens Leadership team, Charts Course for a New Future

Eastman Strengthens Leadership team, Charts Course for a New Future

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

8 health benefits of eating black rice

8 health benefits of eating black rice

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that hate snakes

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's heroine who was 'sacked' from Prabhas film in four days, was replaced by Disha Patani, now...

Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's heroine who was 'sacked' from Prabhas film in four days, was replaced by Disha Patani, now...

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Despite facing several challenges along the way, Manisha remained determined and worked tirelessly, and today she proudly holds the title of IAS officer.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manisha Dharve, a 23-year-old from Bondarnya village in Khargone's Jhirniya block, cleared the UPSC 2023 exam on her fourth attempt, securing a rank of 257. Despite facing several challenges along the way, Manisha remained determined and worked tirelessly, and today she proudly holds the title of IAS officer. Her educational journey began at the village's Anganwadi.

Her father, engineer Gangaram Dharve, chose to stay in the village to educate local children instead of working in a big city. Together with his wife, Jamna Dharve, a government school teacher, they ensured that Manisha received a quality education. A bright student from the start, Manisha completed her schooling up to the eighth grade in a government school and finished her tenth and twelfth grades in Khargone schools. Though she had always aspired to become an officer, she opted to study science and mathematics in high school.

Manisha scored 75% in her tenth-grade exams and 78% in her twelfth. She later pursued a B.Sc. in computer science from Holkar College in Indore. After graduation, she sought her parents' permission to move to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. Initially hesitant, her family eventually supported her decision.

Despite her hard work, Manisha's first attempt at the UPSC didn't succeed, leading her to return to her village. Undeterred by criticism, she continued her efforts. In 2023, after three unsuccessful attempts, her persistence paid off, and she finally passed the UPSC exam.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man, an Indian genius, who established India's first pharma company, he is called 'Father of...'

Meet man, an Indian genius, who established India's first pharma company, he is called 'Father of...'

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Meet genius, an Indian who worked with IIT, had NASA connection, went missing and was found years later in...

Meet genius, an Indian who worked with IIT, had NASA connection, went missing and was found years later in...

Delhi-NCR earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.8 magnitude quake jolts Pakistan

Delhi-NCR earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.8 magnitude quake jolts Pakistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement