Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...

In order to educate the local children, her father, engineer Gangaram Dharve, decided to work in the village rather than a large city.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam after hardwork of four years, secured AIR...
IAS Manisha Dharve, a 23-year-old from Bondarnya village in Khargone's Jhirniya block, passed the UPSC 2023 on her fourth try, earning a rank of 257. Manisha persevered in the face of numerous setbacks. She put a lot of effort into her work, and now she is a proud IAS officer. She began receiving an education at her village's Anganwadi.

 In order to educate the local children, her father, engineer Gangaram Dharve, decided to work in the village rather than a large city. He made sure Manisha had a top-notch education locally, along with his wife Jamna Dharve, a teacher at a government school. Manisha has always been a gifted learner. She finished her education in a government school up to the eighth grade and in Khargone schools for the tenth and twelfth grades. Although she had always wanted to be an officer, she decided to take science and math in her senior year of high school.

Manisha received 75% on her exams for the tenth grade and 78% on her exams for the twelfth. She subsequently attended Holkar College in Indore to pursue a B.Sc. in computer science. She decided to study for the UPSC exam after graduating and asked her parents' permission to travel to Delhi. Her family was apprehensive at first, but they ultimately consented.
 
Manisha worked very hard, but her first attempt did not go well, so she went back to her village. Despite criticism, she persisted in her commitment. Her perseverance paid off in 2023 when she eventually passed the UPSC exam following three unsuccessful attempts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
