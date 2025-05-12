Ria Kaur Sethi emphasised the importance of self-study and clarity. "Most of my preparation was self-driven. I gave weight to quality over quantity — limited sources, repeated revisions, and complete faith in my preparation," she shared.

UPSC is a tough nut to crack, as every year lakhs of students appear in this exam, but only a few are able to fulfill it. However, Ria Kaur Sethi, a 27-year-old resident of Mohali, has made her mark by securing an impressive rank in the UPSC civil services examination.

Fulfilling father's dream

For Sethi, this achievement was never just about clearing an exam, it was a promise to make her father and her country proud. Her father, S Jagjiv Singh Sethi, passed away in 2017, but his legacy lives on through his daughter. During an interview with The Indian Express Ria said, "My father has been my biggest inspiration. He ran a business, but more than that, he touched lives. I want to continue that legacy this time through public service. I hope to make him proud every step of the way," said Sethi.

Ria Kaur Sethi's educational background

Ria completed her graduation in Economics (Honours) from Khalsa College, Delhi University, followed by a postgraduate degree in Development Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Her optional subject was Sociology, and her strategy for UPSC prepation was clear from the beginning. During the same interview, Ria said, "I stuck to the basics. The UPSC syllabus and previous year questions became my Bible. There is so much information out there, especially now with AI, but that's where aspirants lose their way," said Sethi.

How Ria prepared for UPSC?

Sethi emphasised the importance of self-study and clarity. "Most of my preparation was self-driven. I gave weight to quality over quantity — limited sources, repeated revisions, and complete faith in my preparation," she shared. To fellow UPSC aspirants, Sethi warned that there is "too much content and too many distractions". "Stick to your strategy, believe in your preparation, and stay committed to your dream of a Viksit Bharat," she advised. She also said that she stayed away from phone and studied for 10 hours in a day.

After reaching the interview stage in 2022, she took a break and joined the Punjab Good Governance Fellowship Programme. There, she met IAS officer Aditya Dachalwal, who inspired her to pursue her UPSC dreams again.

Ria's goal as an IAS officer

As an IAS officer, Sethi wants to create equal opportunities, especially for girls. "I want every girl to be able to stand where I am today," she said. Her goal is to bridge the gap between people and governance: "There are many whose voices never reach the authorities. My goal is to identify their limitations and plug the gaps so they can truly benefit from government schemes," she concluded.

Ria Kaur Sethi's UPSC rank

After failing in 3 attempts, the 27-year-old cleared the UPSC exam in her 4th attempt with the impressive All India Rank of 89.