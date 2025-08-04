Twitter
EDUCATION

Meet woman, villager who went to study at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer, her AIR is..., she’s from...

IPS Ilma Afroz's story is one of pure dedication and a mindset of success. With this spirit, she went first to the prestigious University of Delhi and then to Oxford University. Native of Kundarki Village in UP, Afroz went to Oxford and cracked UPSC in first attempt.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

If determination and passion are combined, then a person can achieve anything. For those who refuse to quit and are always hungry for more, nothing is impossible. IPS officer Ilma Afroz has proved that one can fly high if dreams are given the wings of dedication. Ilma’s story is one of pure dedication and a mindset of success. With this spirit, she went first to the prestigious University of Delhi and then Oxford University.

Who is IPS officer Ilma Afroz?

Ilma Afroz is the native of Kundarki Village of Moradabad District, Uttar Pradesh. Tragedy hit her family when her father passed away when she was 10 years old. In such a situation, her mother took the responsibility of raising her and her younger brother while supporting both in their education. In an interview with The Better India, Ilma said, “My mother raised my younger brother and I all on her own. She is a very strong woman. Instead of quietly accepting the norm—saving up for a girl’s dowry and marrying her off—she gave me the chance to fulfil my potential.”

She credits her mother for her success.

Ilma did her schooling from her native after which she moved to Delhi to study in the University of Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College where she studied philosophy. Her hard work and dedication led her to Oxford University’s scholarship, a globally renowned institute. There she completed her master's from Wolfson College where she was exposed to various events at the hallowed Oxford Union debating hall. There, students, faculty and intellectuals from all over the world discuss, debate and exchange ideas on prominent topics.

From Oxford to UPSC

After completing her studies at Oxford, she came back to India with the purpose of serving the nation. After coming here, she started preparing for the Civil Service Examination. In her first attempt in 2017, Ilma Afroz secured 217th rank in her UPSC CSE exam and chose to join Indian Police Service (IPS).

In an interview, while she talked about the preparation for Civil Service Examination, Ilma suggested UPSC aspirants to focus more on the current national and international events. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
