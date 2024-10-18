IAS Pallavi Mishra pursued a Master's in music and is now a trained classical singer. IAS Pallavi received her music training from the late Pandit Siddharam Koravara.

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam is a tough nut to crack. Every year thousands of students appear in the examination with the aspiration to become an IAS officer. It necessitates extensive coaching over months or even years. However, Pallavi Mishra from Bhopal defies this notion. Without the support of a coaching institute, she not only passed the UPSC but also achieved an impressive All India Rank of 73 in her second attempt.

Pallavi Mishra completed her schooling in Bhopal and graduated with a law degree from National Law University, Delhi. Alongside her legal studies, she developed a strong interest in music. After earning her law degree, she pursued a Master's in music and is now a trained classical singer. IAS Pallavi received her music training from the late Pandit Siddharam Koravara.

She comes from a distinguished family; her father, Ajay Mishra, is a senior advocate, while her mother, Dr. Renu Mishra, serves as a senior scientist. Her elder brother, Aditya Mishra, is an IPS officer and currently holds the position of Deputy Commissioner of Indore. Pallavi attributes her success to her family, particularly acknowledging the support of her elder brother.

Mishra faced setbacks during her first attempt at the UPSC exam but remained determined to succeed. After not clearing the mains exam, she reflected on her mistakes and focused on improving. She realised she had chosen an inappropriate topic for the essay in her initial attempt. In her subsequent attempt, she dedicated significant time to practicing essay writing, which contributed to her success.

Meanwhile, IAS Pallavi Mishra is active on Instagram, where she has garnered over 62,000 followers. During her tenure, she aims to focus on climate change and plans to engage women regarding government schemes related to health and education. Additionally, she is committed to ensuring that everyone in her city feels safe.