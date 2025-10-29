Meet woman, daughter of IAS, who cracked UPSC exam to became Arunachal Pradesh's first female IPS officer, recently received praise Anand Mahindra due to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Her achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a beacon of hope for thousands of young women in the region. Read here to know more about her journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:33 AM IST

Women in India are breaking all barriers of family, and society to create their own unique identities. In this modern India, a quiet but strong-willed girl, Tenzin Yangki, has set a new record by becoming the first female IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh. She scored All India Rank (AIR) 545th in the UPSC CSE 2022 to create this history. 

Who is Arunachal Pradesh's first female IPS officer Tenzin Yangki?

Tenzin Yangky, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, has made history by becoming the state's first female IPS officer. Her achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a beacon of hope for thousands of young women in the region. Yangky's journey is a testament to her determination and perseverance, and serves as a reminder that no barrier is insurmountable with hard work and dedication.

IPS officer Tenzin Yangki's early life

Yangky's family has a legacy of public service, with her late father, Thupten Tempa, being a former IAS officer and minister, and her mother, a retired government secretary. Growing up in such an environment, Yangky was exposed to the world of administration from a young age. However, she chose to carve her own path, opting for the challenging journey of becoming an IPS officer. Her experience of passing the APPSC exam in 2017 showcased her aptitude for civil services and her passion for serving the nation.

IPS officer Tenzin Yangki received praise from Anand Mahindra

The echo of her remarkable and inspiring success didn't stop in the Northeast. Her story shook the entire nation, and even renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra couldn't help but admire her! Mahindra praised Tenzin Yangki, calling her a lone torchbearer who first walked in the dark to show the way to future generations. 

He wrote, "Being the first is never easy. It means you walk alone first, so that others can walk with you one day. Don't be afraid to walk alone today… others will follow." Mahindra's words highlight the significance of Yangky's achievement and the impact it will have on future generations.

A beacon of hope for the Northeast

Yangky's success is not only a personal triumph but also a significant milestone for the northeastern region. Her achievement strengthens the representation of the region in national administrative services and serves as a source of inspiration for young women from the area. It sends a strong message that geographical and gender-based barriers can be overcome with dedication and hard work.

A new chapter in the making

Yangky's joining the Hyderabad Police Academy, alongside 36% female officers, marks a new chapter in the history of Indian civil services. Her success story is a testament to the changing landscape of Indian society, where women are increasingly taking up leadership roles and serving the nation with distinction.

