UPSC success story: Taruni Pandey showcased will and determination which helped her crack one of the toughest exams, UPSC, after her dreams of becoming a doctor shattered by multiple tragedies. She did not lose hope and cracked the exam in first attempt.

It's a dream for millions India wide to crack the highly competitive Civil Services Examination (CSE), conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). However, while many work really hard, dedicate many years in an attempt to crack the UPSC exam, for Taruni Pandey, the idea of a government civil services exam did not even exist. Her only career choice was to become a doctor and she willfully loved to call her ‘doctor’ ever since she was in third grade. But today, she is an IP and TAFS officer in the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications after cracking the UPSC CSE exam 2021 without coaching.

Taruni Pandey’s early life

Tarun Pandey, 32, was brought up in West Bengal’s Chittaranjan and did her early education there after which she moved on to Jamtara, Jharkhand. She completed her bachelor's and master's degrees in English literature from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). However, literature was not her first choice, as she had always aspired to become a doctor for which she even pursued MBBS but had to stop her studies in between due to her health issues like dengue, typhoid, and cerebral malaria.

However, she was gripped by another tragedy, that of the death of his brother-in-law who was martyred in Srinagar in 2016. With that she had to accompany her sister to many bureaucrats and politicians’ offices. While she did so, she found inspiration in those bureaucrats as after her doctor's dream shattered, she had no path in life. In an interview she recalled, “When I accompanied my sister to meet these bureaucrats, I saw the amount of good that they do. I met a very dynamic bureaucrat and he helped us. I realised how much good one person can do by being in the system. That day, I decided that I too want to become a civil servant, and help somebody’s family, the same way that gentleman helped mine.”

Taruni’s motivation

She was motivated by this encounter and became aware of the individual's systemic transformative power. Taruni Pandey desired to take the 2020 UPSC preliminary examinations. But just four days before the exam, she became ill with COVID-19, throwing her plans for the future into collapse.

Despite knowing it would be her final attempt because she was getting close to the age limit for candidates in the general category, she sat for the exam in 2021. It was nothing short of a miracle as she passed the exam on her first attempt without coaching. She prepared for only six months using YouTube and other means.