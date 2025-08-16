Meet woman, farmer's daughter who left law studies to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., won hearts at her wedding due to...

IAS officer Tapasya Parihar is one of those people who stop at nothing when it is about their career or education. After completing law, Tapasya started preparing for the civil services exam. The 32-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has made her family and country proud after clearing and scoring well in the UPSC Exam. She not only cracked one of the toughest exams but also cleared it with a good score.

Who is IAS Officer Tapasya Parihar?

Tapasya Parihar, born on 22 November, 1992, is from Jova Village in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district. Belonging to a humble family, her father is a farmer. She has completed her schooling from the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Narshinghpur, her native. After completing her schooling, Tapasya decided to study law in her graduation. For this, she went to Pune to earn an LLB degree from India Law Society Law College. However, she felt law was not a good career option for her and so decided to prepare for the UPSC exam.

How Tapasya cracked UPSC exam?

She started preparing for which she took coaching classes. But even after immense hard work she could not crack the UPSC exam in her first attempt. She did not lose hope and continued to study and work harder. For her second attempt she did not opt for coaching but instead pursued self-study. She focused more and made notes and after months of self-studying cleared the UPSC exam in her second attempt with AIR 23. Tapasya Parihar is a 2017 batch IAS officer and got her posting in Madhya Pradesh.

IAS officer Tapasya married another officer, IFS officer Garvit Gangwar, in December 2021. However, her marriage grabbed headlines for a special reason. Tapasya refused to participate in the kanyadaan ritual during their wedding ceremony. Kanyadan is a Hindu ritual and is one of the many rituals in Hindu wedding ceremony. According to it, it is believed that the parents of the bride are offering their daughter to the family of the groom.

During the ceremony, Tapasya told her father, “I'm not a thing to be donated,” emphasizing her independence and equality in the marriage. This bold move was widely appreciated, with many praising her for challenging age-old patriarchal traditions.





