Meet woman, mill worker’s daughter who lost mother during UPSC preparations, still cracked it with AIR 14, she is now...

Belonging to Haryana's Rohtak district, Ankita was raised in a humble, lower-middle-class home. Her father worked as an accountant at a sugar factory. She was a diligent student as a young child, and had aspirations of being independent and successful.

Attitude and perception are crucial when facing failures in life, as some people bloom only during adversities.One such inspiring story is of IAS Ankita Choudhary, who proved this with her unflinching persistence and determination.

Belonging to Haryana's Rohtak district, Ankita was raised in a humble, lower-middle-class home. Her father worked as an accountant at a sugar factory. She was a diligent student as a young child, and had aspirations of being independent and successful.

After graduating from Hindu College, Delhi University in Chemistry, Ankita attempted the UPSC exam. She started preparing after being accepted into the post-graduation program, and after finishing her master's degree from IIT Delhi, she intensively prepared for the UPSC exams.

However, during her UPSC preparations, her mother died in a car accident. This tragedy traumatised her, but she persisted and wanted to become IAS officer as a tribute to her late mother, for which her father motivated her.

She gave UPSC for the first time in 2017, but failed. Thereafter, Ankita took the UPSC exam a second time in 2018 with determination and secured an All India Rank of 14 and became IAS officer. She credits her success to her father's efforts and hard work. Ankita also highlighted the importance of practice writing answers for the UPSC main examination for all aspirants.