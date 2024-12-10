Srushti prepared herself by reading the daily newspaper, watching RSTV, and using online resources. Apart from academics, she likes music and regularly practices yoga. She is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

The extraordinary journey of IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh is an example of what hard work and dedication can achieve. Many civil service aspirants have taken her academic brilliance and outstanding performance in the UPSC exam as inspiration due to the extensive media attention. Srushti engages on social media and encourages UPSC candidates, informing them that if proper strategy is used, it's more possible than imagined to crack the exam.

With the academic record including a 10 CGPA in Class 10 and 93.4% in her 12th board exams, she was born in the year 1995 in Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal, into a family of Jayant and Sunita Deshmukh. She completed her high schooling at Carmel Convent School in BHEL, Bhopal. Initially having dreamed of entering IIT, she instead pursued chemical engineering at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal. She balances with full determination her studies on the basis of engineering and the process for UPSC and tells, with great emphasis that a tremendous support from the families to which she gives this whole credit.

Srushti prepared herself by reading the daily newspaper, watching RSTV, and using online resources. Apart from academics, she likes music and regularly practices yoga. She is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.