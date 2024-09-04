Meet woman, social media queen who prepared for UPSC exam without coaching, but failed to clear it five times and then…

Born and raised in Delhi, Priyanka graduated from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University in B.Com. degree. Thereafter, she started working towards realising her childhood passion of cracking the UPSC and becoming an IAS officer.

Sometimes success can be delayed but not completely deprived, and it can take immense persistence and patience to finally achieve it. One such inspiring story is of IAS Priyanka Goel who cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 in her 6th and final attempt.

However, there were numerous failures and setbacks. In her first attempt, Priyanka Goel lacked complete knowledge of the basic concepts, failing to crack the prelims. Later in her 2nd attempt, she failed by a mere 0.7 marks to qualify in the cut-off list. She couldn't even clear the prelims 4 times.

However, she persisted and showcased unflinching persistence, passion and hard work, she was finally able to crack the exam on her final and 6th attempt in UPSC 2022, and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing All India Rank (AIR) 369. She topped in her optional subject -public administration (292). Her final score was 965 marks including 193 marks in the interview.

Moreover, she is also very popular on social media and has over 146K followers on Instagram. Priyanka’s 6-year-long UPSC journey is a proof of her constant determination, hard work, resilience, and determination.