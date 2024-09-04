Meet woman, social media queen who prepared for UPSC exam without coaching, but failed to clear it five times and then…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, social media queen who prepared for UPSC exam without coaching, but failed to clear it five times and then…

Born and raised in Delhi, Priyanka graduated from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University in B.Com. degree. Thereafter, she started working towards realising her childhood passion of cracking the UPSC and becoming an IAS officer.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Meet woman, social media queen who prepared for UPSC exam without coaching, but failed to clear it five times and then…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sometimes success can be delayed but not completely deprived, and it can take immense persistence and patience to finally achieve it. One such inspiring story is of IAS Priyanka Goel who cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 in her 6th and final attempt.

Born and raised in Delhi, Priyanka graduated from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University in B.Com. degree. Thereafter, she started working towards realising her childhood passion of cracking the UPSC and becoming an IAS officer.

However, there were numerous failures and setbacks. In her first attempt, Priyanka Goel lacked complete knowledge of the basic concepts, failing to crack the prelims. Later in her 2nd attempt, she failed by a mere 0.7 marks to qualify in the cut-off list. She couldn't even clear the prelims 4 times. 

However, she persisted and showcased unflinching persistence, passion and hard work, she was finally able to crack the exam on her final and 6th attempt in UPSC 2022, and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing All India Rank (AIR) 369. She topped in her optional subject -public administration (292). Her final score was 965 marks including 193 marks in the interview. 

Moreover, she is also very popular on social media and has over 146K followers on Instagram. Priyanka’s 6-year-long UPSC journey is a proof of her constant determination, hard work, resilience, and determination.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement