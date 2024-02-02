Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

IIT graduate that we are talking about is Parag Agarwal, an IIT Bombay alumnus with 77 all India rank (AIR), had a salary of around Rs 8 crore when he was hired as Twitter CEO and along with the salary he also got restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore.

Parag Agarwal was fired from his job within one year of joining after Twitter, now known as X, was acquired by Elon Musk in a massive 44 billion dollar deal. The IIT graduate with Rs 100 crore salary was soon replaced by Linda Yaccarino, who has introduced some radical changes since taking over.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has been an integral part of NBCUniversal and her last role at the network was mentioned as Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions. She has been credited with revolutionizing the network's ad sales operation and bringing it into the digital age. She has played a pivotal role in the launch of the company's ad-supported Peacock streaming service, which is an achievement that showcases her impressive track record in the industry.

Yaccarino has also been the chairman of the WEF's Taskforce on the Future of Work and a member of the steering committee for the WEF's Governors of the Media, Entertainment, and Cultural Industries. Linda Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University, where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications. If reports are to be believed, her last salary was around $4 million which converts to Rs 33 crore. Her net worth is reportedly more than 30 million dollars.