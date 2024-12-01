Ritika Pal, a notable name in the medical world, cracked the NEET-UG exam defying all odds and difficulties. Let’s get to unfolding her journey.

While many students dream of cracking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)- touted as one of the toughest examinations in the country – it requires a lot of passion, dedication and hard work.

Who is Ritika Pal?

Ritika Pal, a resident of Delhi, was raised in a low-income class household. Since her childhood, she saw her parents struggling to make both ends meet. Despite financial woes, Pal dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Overcoming the loss of her maternal grandmother, she decided to become a cancer specialist. The initial step on this arduous journey was cracking the NEET exam.

Ritika’s father used to work at an embroidery factory and earn handful of income. Her mother was a homemaker.

Financial limitations made it difficult for her parents to afford NEET coaching. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Ritika used to borrow study materials from her friends. However, as the education switched to online classes during the pandemic, it proved to be a hindrance to her studies.

Undeterred, her family decided to sell her mother’s jewellery. With the money, Ritika purchased Biology books and relied on YouTube to prepare for NEET.

Her hard work bore fruits as she scored an impressive 98% in grade 12th examination, and ultimately, scoring 500 out of 720 marks in the NEET exam.

She clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 3,032, making her family proud of her.