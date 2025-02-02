Her story is an inspiration for young Indians, proving that true success lies in following one’s passion and serving the greater good

Major Radhika Sen’s journey is a story of courage, dedication, and passion for serving the nation. A biotech engineer by education, she chose a different path—one of duty and service—by joining the Indian Army instead of taking a high-paying private job.

Born in 1993 in Sundernagar, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, Radhika was a bright student from a young age. She completed her schooling at St Mary’s School, Sundernagar, and later studied at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. With a strong academic record, she went on to earn her master’s degree in biotechnology from IIT Bombay. However, instead of pursuing a career in the private sector, she followed her childhood dream of joining the Indian Army.

Eight years ago, Radhika took the brave step of enrolling in the armed forces. Today, she has made the country proud by receiving the prestigious United Nations Gender Advocate Award for her outstanding contributions to peacekeeping. She is only the second Indian peacekeeper to receive this honour, following Major Suman Gawani.

Her family has a strong educational background. Her father, Omkar Sen, worked at NIT Hamirpur, while her mother, Nirmala Sen, served as the principal of Kathog School in Chauhar Valley. Both are now retired.

Major Radhika Sen’s achievements highlight her dedication and commitment to making a difference. Her story is an inspiration for young Indians, proving that true success lies in following one’s passion and serving the greater good.