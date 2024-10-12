In this article, we will share the journey of IAS Pranjal Patil, who overcame colossal challenges and cracked UPSC twice.

Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is undoubtedly one of the toughest exams in the country, demanding years of hard work and perseverance.

In this article, we will share the journey of IAS Pranjal Patil, who overcame colossal challenges and cracked UPSC twice. She is also the first visually impaired female IAS officer.

Patil appeared for the UPSC exams twice, first in 2016 and again in 2017. In 2016, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) 744. In 2017, she succeeded in improving her rank to 124.

Know Pranjal Patil's journey

Born in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, Pranjal Patil had weak eyesight since birth. Moreover, she completely lost her vision by the age of six.

She pursued her primary education from Kamla Mehta Dadar School for the Blind in Mumbai. She completed her graduation from St. Xavier's College. She further earned a degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. She also secured a degree in M.Phil and Ph.D from JNU.

Notably, instead of enrolling in an IAS coaching, Patil used special software that read books to her. She counted on her auditory senses to prepare for the exam.

After clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 124 in UPSC 2017, Pranjal Patil was appointed as Assiatant Collector in Ernakulam, Kerala in 2018.