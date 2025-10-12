Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet woman, perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' a DU graduate who cracked UPSC on third attempt, she is...

The UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, given its vast syllabus, tough competition, and multi-stage process. However, there are numerous students who make their way through the hardships, emerging as a ray of hope for those who dare to dream.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Then, there are several aspirants who just excel in the art of moving forward, no matter how difficult the road is. The remarkable journey of IAS officer Smriti Mishra stands as a testament to perseverance and determination. Let's go through her journey.

Then, there are several aspirants who just excel in the art of moving forward, no matter how difficult the road is. The remarkable journey of IAS officer Smriti Mishra stands as a testament to perseverance and determination. Let's go through her journey. 

Who is Smriti Mishra?

Originating from Bareilly, Smriti Mishra's educational journey began in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, culminating in a B.Sc degree from prestigious Miranda House College, University of Delhi. Following in the footsteps of her father, Smriti harbored aspirations of clearing the prestigious UPSC exam and eventually donning the title of an IAS officer. 

After completing her graduation, Smriti dedicated herself to UPSC preparation. Despite encountering setbacks in initial attempts, she didn't give up. Rather, she went on to discover the intricacies of her approach, learning new strategies to perform better in the exam.

Smriti's preparation strategy 

Smriti Mishra's UPSC preparation included perusing newspapers on a regular basis, carefully crafting notes from them. Moreover, she kept herself up-to-date with the current affairs, an indispensable criterion for UPSC exams. Counting on self-written notes and practicing previous years' question papers became a part of her daily schedule.  Smriti's hard work bore fruit in 2022 as she clinched an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 4 on her third attempt. 

The journey of Smriti Mishra inculcates in us the value of consistency and hard work. It also teaches us the importance of self-confidence and self-belief. 

 

